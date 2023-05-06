Three-year-old girl raped by neighbour in MP’s Chhatarpur: Police

A three-year-old girl child was raped in a village in Chhatarpur district in Madhya Pradesh by her neighbour on Thursday night, police said, adding that they have arrested the accused. (Representative Photo)

Chhatarpur superintendent of police (SP) Amit Sanghi said they arrested the 24-year-old accused.

Police said that the girl was referred to Gwalior Medical College on Friday afternoon, where she is undergoing treatment.

Chhatarpur, Rajnagar sub-divisional police officer Manmohan Singh said that the child was playing outside her house when the accused, who lives in the neighbourhood, took her to a lonely place and raped her.

He said a first information report under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) has been registered against the accused.