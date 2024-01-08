Tiger found dead in south Kheri forest division

A tiger carcass was discovered in Barauchha Nullah in Gola range forests of south Kheri forest division on Monday. A tiger carcass recovered from the Gola range forest area on Monday (HT Photo)

The tiger was described to be a fully adult male of seven to eight years of age.

No apparent injuries on the body or loss of limbs were noticed, which ruled out any foul play in the tiger death, said Sanjay Biswal, divisional forest officer (DFO), south Kheri forest division.

DFO Sanjay Biswal rushed to the spot soon after the recovery of the tiger carcass on Monday evening.

Biswal said an autopsy of the tiger would be carried out on Tuesday, to ascertain the exact cause of its death, as per national tiger conservation authority (NTCA) guidelines. A panel of veterinary doctors in the presence of designated officials will conduct the autopsy.

Biswal said that field officials while patrolling the Sikandarpur beat forests in Gola range on Monday evening sighted the body of a tiger, lying in Barauchha Nullah.

He said the initial investigations disclosed the tiger to be a full-grown adult male and no injuries were seen on the body. All vital organs including nails, jaws, canines etc were found intact, he added.

He said that the exact cause of death would be clear after the post-mortem examination.