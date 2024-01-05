Tiger mauls farmer to death, injures another in Assam’s Nagaon

A 55-year-old farmer was killed, and one other was injured after they were attacked by a Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday, forest department officials said. (Representative Photo)

The incident took place at the Nonoi Bhelai Gaon in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased farmer, identified as one Palon Saikia, had gone to the agricultural field near the forest area when an adult male tiger attacked them, said officials.

Nagaon divisional forest officer (DFO) Kadam Suhas Tarachand said the locals informed them about the incident, following which a team of forest officials reached the spot.

“We have found the body and sent it for postmortem. The man was attacked by a Royal Bengal Tiger. We have examined the footprints,” the DFO said.

According to the villagers, they had noticed tiger footprints in the area in the past and they keep security measures while going into the agricultural field near the forests.

“We do not go alone and we make sounds while going there. Palon was in a hurry today. We rushed there after hearing his screams and the tiger left him after seeing us. However, it was late, he was killed before we reached (the spot),” locals told the media.

Nagaon superintendent of police (SP) Nabaneet Mahanta said that another person, who sustained injuries in the tiger attack, has been admitted to a local hospital.

Mahanta said that a team from the forest department is investigating the matter with the help of police. The entire matter will be clear after the investigation.

Meanwhile, the Nagaon district commissioner on Friday evening imposed section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Nonoi after the forest department reported that the tiger is still roaming in the area.

In an order, Narendra Kumar Shah, district commissioner, wrote, “As per information received from DFO, Nagaon, a Royal Bengal Tiger is straying at Noni area. One person was dead, and another injured in the village Nonoi Bhelai Gaon in an attack by the concerned tiger”.

“Following the SOP to deal with emergency arising due to straying of tigers in human-dominated landscapes, we are prohibiting assembly of five or more persons, carrying of firearms, lethal weapons, bows & arrows and shouting or making loud noises in that area under section 144 (1) of the CrPC,” he added.

Shah said that apart from deploying a team of forest department officers and forest guards, they have also called the Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF), Para Military Forces and Armed Forces to cover the area.