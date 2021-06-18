Tiger rescued in East Champaran

BETTIAH

Forest officials on Thursday evening rescued a tiger, which had strayed from the Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR), from Raghopur area in Pakaridayal subdivision of East Champaran district.

According to officials, the tiger was first spotted in the area on Tuesday, after which forest department teams from Muzaffarpur, Bettiah, Motihari and VTR had been sent to the area.

“The rescued tiger has been freed in Harnatand forest of VTR. It is in good health,” said Prabhakar Jha, divisional forest officer (DFO), East Champaran.

No incident of attack by the tiger has been reported, the DFO said.