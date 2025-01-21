Timely medical aid saves life of 100 devotees: Officials

At the ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, so far over 100 devotees who suffered heart attacks have been saved even as 183 critical patients have received ICU care, and 580 have had minor surgeries performed successfully on them, said officials. The hospital is equipped with a 10-bed ICU for critical cases. Additionally, AI-based cameras are being utilised to monitor patients, ensuring advanced and efficient care (For representation only)

Additionally, 1,70,727 blood tests have been conducted, and 1,00,998 people have availed OPD services so far at the medicare facilities in the mela area. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the Central Hospital at Mahakumbh is providing world-class medical care to ensure the safety and well being of millions of devotees.

Dr Gaurav Dubey, nodal officer of the Mahakumbh medical establishment, shared that devotees from across India and abroad are receiving quality healthcare in Mahakumbh Nagar. Highlighting recent cases, he said, “Two devotees from Madhya Pradesh, who experienced chest pain, were successfully treated at Central Hospital. Under the guidance of Dr SK Pandey, both were admitted to the ICU, underwent examinations, and received prompt treatment. Now, they are fully healthy and have expressed their gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath and the medical team.”

Dr Pandey explained that ECGs were conducted for both patients, leading to effective treatment and recovery. Among other cases, 105-year-old Baba Ram Jane Das from Hanumanganj, Phulpur, sought treatment at Central Hospital for stomach pain.

A dedicated team of specialist doctors is providing healthcare services at the Central Hospital, including experts in general medicine, dental surgery, orthopedics, gynaecology and pediatrics.

The hospital is equipped with a 10-bed ICU for critical cases. Additionally, AI-based cameras are being utilised to monitor patients, ensuring advanced and efficient care.