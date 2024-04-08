TN woman reaches Kashi in support of Modi

Tamil Nadu resident Rajalakshmi Manda, popularly known as Bullet Rani, who is on 21000 km-long tour to create awareness among the voters, reached Varanasi on Monday. Rajalakshmi Manda being welcomed in Varanasi on Monday (HT Photo)

On the arrival of Manda in Varanasi with the slogan of ‘Vote for Nation, Vote for Modi’, she was given a warm welcome by BJP workers under the leadership of MLC and BJP district president Hansraj Vishwakarma.

Riding a Royal Enfield motorcycle, she began a journey covering 280 Lok Sabha constituencies and 21,000 km journey from Madurai, Tamil Nadu on February 12 and visited Puducherry, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Orissa, Jharkhand and Bihar.

So far, she has completed a journey of about 15,000 km, said Kashi region BJP spokesperson Navratan Rathi.

While interacting with the media, Manda said “I am highly impressed by the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I see a bright future for India under his leadership. To make India a developed India and a world leader, it is necessary that the reins of the country be in the hands of a strong and visionary leader like Narendra Modi.”

“Today, I am feeling proud and fortunate to be in the land of Baba Kashi Vishwanath. Kashi of Baba Kashi Vishwanath is amazing and incomparable.

“I request every Indian to vote for the nation, vote for Modi.”

Manda will conclude her journey in New Delhi on April 18.