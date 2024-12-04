To make way for RRTS station, petrol pump near Iffco Chowk to be shifted

Gurugram: A petrol pump on MG Road near Gurugram’s Iffco Chowk is likely to be shifted as it is falling under the alignment of a Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) metro station as per the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) plan, which has earmarked a train station at this location. The corporation has sought the land on which the pump is located in Sector 17 near Sukhrali village for the construction of a RRTS station. According to HSVP officials, they have identified four new sites that can be provided as an alternative site to shift the pump. A petrol pump located on MG Road near Iffco Chowk is likely to get shifted for a RRTS metro station. (HT PHOTO)

The NCRTC is planning to construct an elevated RRTS station at Iffco Chowk and for this purpose 5,510 sq metres land is required. The corporation plans to build the entry and exit gate of the station on MG Road towards Sukhrali village, where the HPCL petrol pump is located, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) officials said.

“The petrol pump falls within the land identified for the construction of the RRTS station and NCRTC has asked for this land. To get the petrol pump shifted we have identified four sites in the jurisdiction of estate office one, where an alternative site can be given,” said Vikas Dhanda, estate officer one, HSVP.

The authority had leased the land for setting up a petrol pump in 1995.

Following a request by the NCRTC, HSVP officials said they had started the exercise to identify alternative sites for the petrol pump. Earlier also the authority had planned to shift this petrol pump in 2017 after NHAI had planned to construct an underpass at the Iffco Chowk. HSVP officials said that a site in Sector 31 was allotted for shifting this petrol pump but it had not happened at that time as the highway authority changed plans and constructed a flyover instead.

HSVP officials said that they have identified four sites, which have no pending disputes and the petrol pump can be shifted to either of these sites located in Sector 9, Sector 10 and two sites in Sector 37 C.

The Delhi–Gurugram–SNB line is one of the three priority RRTS corridors identified to be developed in the National Capital Region. One of these corridors — Delhi to Meerut —is currently partially operational. In September last year, the corporation had changed the alignment of the corridor and the RRTS will now move along the Delhi Gurgaon expressway from IGI airport instead of taking the Old Delhi-Gurgaon Road.

The total length of the RRTS project from Delhi to Behrore is 107 km.