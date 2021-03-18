IND USA
To reduce crowding, RTO to hold learning licence tests at Phulenagar branch as well

PUNE The Pune regional transport office (RTO) has now divided its learning licence tests between its two offices in the city
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 18, 2021 08:38 PM IST

PUNE The Pune regional transport office (RTO) has now divided its learning licence tests between its two offices in the city.

Earlier, the test was only happening at the main Sangamwadi office. Now, it will also be conducted at the RTO’s Phulenagar (Alandi road) branch.

This has been done to reduce the crowds at any one office, in the face of the increasing Covid numbers in the city.

Also, the earlier daily quota of 700 has been reduced to 350 at Sangamwadi RTO.

“The Pune Sangamwadi daily quota for learning licence tests is 700, the highest in the state of any RTO. Looking at the increase in the daily number of Covid cases in Pune, there was a meeting held and it was decided to divide the applicants. The daily quota has been now reduced from 700 to 350 and learning licence tests have been started at the Phulenagar RTO as well,” said Ajit Shinde, Pune regional transport officer.

Currently, at the Phulenagar RTO, only permanent licence tests are taken. Now an additional 150 to 200 learning licence tests will also be conducted here.

Welcoming this decision, Sanket Khaldkar a learning licence applicant, said, “Last month I had gone to Sangamwadi RTO for my learning licence, and there was a massive crowd with no social distancing. Now that they are dividing the tests it is good for the public.”

