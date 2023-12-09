Toll rises to eight in Ghosi wall collapse; minister meets bereaved kin

VARANASI: The death toll has risen to eight in the wall collapse incident in Ghosi, Mau. The tragic incident claimed the lives of six individuals, including four women and two children, with 15 others sustaining injuries when a wall collapsed near Sakere Road in Madapur Samaspur of the Ghosi Kotwali police station area on Friday. The victims, mostly women with children, were en route to participate in a Haldi ceremony at the time of the incident, according to police reports. Both accused have been taken into custody, confirmed additional superintendent of police, Mau, Mahesh Attri. (HT Photo)

The ill-fated 10 feet high and 15 feet long wall was situated on a vacant plot owned by Masabbur Hasan, located at the eastern end of a narrow road behind Askari Memorial School in Madapur Samaspur, Ghosi town. Adjacent to the wall is a pond where certain marriage-related rituals are performed.

Authorities revealed that on the fateful Friday, numerous women and relatives were heading to conduct the Haldi ceremony for Balendu, a resident of Station Road. It was then when the wall collapsed, trapping several women beneath it. Local residents swiftly responded, rushing to the scene to initiate rescue efforts for the women and children trapped in the debris.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Ghosi, Sumit Kumar Singh, and circle officer, Ghosi, Dinesh Dutt Mishra, promptly arrived at the location, deploying two JCBs to clear the debris. As many as 30 people were successfully extricated and promptly transported to the hospital. The police identified the deceased as Meera Devi (36), Chandra (30), Sushila (52), Anviya (4), Madhav (4), all residents of Ghosi, and Pooja (35) of Azamgarah.

Tragically, 15 others are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, with Poonam Sharma (42) and Lalati Devi (60) succumbing to their injuries on Saturday. In response to the incident, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed financial assistance, with ₹2 lakh to be provided to the families of each deceased individual and ₹50,000 to each of the injured. He highlighted the need for the district administration to ensure free-of-cost treatment for the injured and urged strict action against those found responsible for the accident.

Cabinet minister AK Sharma met with the bereaved families to offer condolences. Additionally, a case has been registered against two individuals -- Masabbur Hasan, the plot owner, and Gayasuddin, the owner of the sand dumped in the plot, both residents of Madapur in the Ghosi area. The charges include section 268 (public nuisance) and section 304 (culpable homicide) of the IPC, based on a complaint filed by an official of Ghosi Town area. Both accused have been taken into custody, confirmed additional superintendent of police, Mau, Mahesh Attri.