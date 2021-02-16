Topsgrup case: ED summons Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority chief
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) commissioner RA Rajeev in connection with the money laundering case linked to Topsgrup Security Services Limited (TGSSL) – the firm owned by businessman Rahul Nanda – and Shiv Sena legislator Pratap Sarnaik. Rajeev will appear before ED on Tuesday, sources said.
According to ED, a contract was signed between TGSSL and MMRDA in 2014, as per which about 350-500 guards had to be deployed at MMRDA sites on a monthly basis. Of these, only 70% of guards were deployed, but the billing was done for all the guards as per the contract.
ED had, in the past, told the court that it appears that Topsgrup obtained the contract from MMRDA in collusion with Sarnaik through “illegal means by a well-thought-out strategy”.
The aim of these illegal manoeuvres was to get additional inadmissible benefit by inflating the bills at the cost of MMRDA and illegal cash gratification to Sarnaik for facilitating this scam, the agency claimed. Against this active role and criminal conspiracy, Sarnaik used to get 50% profit earned out of the said contract through his close aide Amit Chandole, said ED. Chandole and Topsgrup’s managing director M Shashidharan were arrested.
Hence, the anti-money laundering agency wished to record the metropolitan commissioner’s statement in connection with the alleged irregularities involving MMRDA.
“The matter pertains to the tenders pertaining to Tops Security from 2014-17. MMRDA chief has been summoned for recording evidence. As the metropolitan commissioner for that period has retired, the current commissioner, RA Rajeev, will be visiting the ED office on MMRDA’s behalf, though the case pertains to his predecessor’s tenure,” a statement by MMRDA read.
MMRDA had refuted all the allegations in the past in its statement submitted to the Mumbai Police’s economic offences wing (EOW), which is also probing a case against Topsgrup. MMRDA’s letter to EOW stated that there was no financial misconduct on its part and all the works were done through tendering in accordance with the rules.
Sarnaik and his son Vihang were questioned by ED. The Apex court directed ED to not to take any coercive action against the Sarnaiks.
