 Tormented for dowry, 23-year-old woman ends life in Mohali’s Dera Bassi - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jun 16, 2024
Tormented for dowry, 23-year-old woman ends life in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jun 16, 2024 07:58 AM IST

On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, police booked her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code

Subjected to incessant dowry harassment, a 23-year-old woman hanged herself to death at her in-laws house in Dera Bassi on Saturday, police said.

The deceased’s brother alleged that since her marriage, her husband and in-laws had been tormenting her for dowry, driving her to end her life. (iStock)
The complainant told police that his sister got married three years ago and had an 18-month-old son. He alleged that since her marriage, her husband and in-laws had been tormenting her for dowry, driving her to end her life.

