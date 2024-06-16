Tormented for dowry, 23-year-old woman ends life in Mohali’s Dera Bassi

Subjected to incessant dowry harassment, a 23-year-old woman hanged herself to death at her in-laws house in Dera Bassi on Saturday, police said. The deceased’s brother alleged that since her marriage, her husband and in-laws had been tormenting her for dowry, driving her to end her life. (iStock)

On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, police booked her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law and brother-in-law under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant told police that his sister got married three years ago and had an 18-month-old son. He alleged that since her marriage, her husband and in-laws had been tormenting her for dowry, driving her to end her life.