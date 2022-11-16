Traffic month: Prayagraj cops creating awareness about traffic rules

During the ongoing traffic month, Prayagraj police and traffic cops are organising various programmes to create awareness among masses about traffic rules.

The cops are also approaching people in rural areas and are conducting programmes to make them aware of traffic rules for their own safety.

Dozens of programmes to create awareness among people especially youths in rural areas have been conducted at schools and colleges during last 15 days. Officials said that not only residents of city areas but those of rural areas should be aware of traffic rules and should follow them to remain safe. The focus during the traffic month is on reducing the road mishaps and to make roads safer for commuters which would be possible only through awareness among people.

On Monday, students participated in ‘nukkad natak’, painting, essay competitions at ‘Jamunapar Mahotsav’ organized at a college at Rampur in trans-Yamuna area. SP trans-Yamuna Saurabh Dixit, CO Karachhana Ajeet Singh Chauhan, traffic inspector Amit Kumar and other officials made the students aware of the traffic rules and gave tips to avoid mishaps. The officials encouraged the students to become Good Samaritan by taking people injured in road mishaps to the hospital and get reward of ₹5000. Similar programmes presided by IG Range Rakesh Kumar Singh, SSP Prayagraj Shailesh Kumar Pandey and other police officials were organized at schools and other institutions in Meja, Manda, Naini, Sarai Inayat, Nawabganj, Phaphamau and other areas in trans-Yamuna and trans-Ganga areas.

“Even if there is no traffic signal in rural areas, people should follow rules through different traffic signs,” said Amit Kumar traffic inspector.

“We are educating rural people about different traffic signs encouraging them to follow the same,” he added.

The number of total chalan made by traffic cops during traffic month till now is 9156. Among them the majority of action is taken against those not wearing helmets. Till now action has been taken against around 5500 two wheelers riders who were not wearing helmets. Moreover, 940 challans have been made for not wearing seat belts, Kumar said.