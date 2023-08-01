Home / Cities / Others / Three of a family dead after car veers off narrow bridge in Goa

Three of a family dead after car veers off narrow bridge in Goa

ByHT Correspondent
Aug 01, 2023 11:12 AM IST

According to the police, the driver lost control of the vehicle as he approached the narrow bridge and veered off the bridge

Three people, including a child, were killed after the car they were travelling in veered off a bridge in South Goa’s Sanguem, nearly 60km from state capital Panaji, and plunged into the rivulet below.

The deceased have been identified as Milind Naik (38) Rekha Yadav Naik (35), and their son aged between two and three.

While the bodies of the mother and child were found inside the car after it was fished out shortly after the accuident around 11pm on Monday, Milind’s body was found around 10am on Tuesday.

According to the police, Milind lost control of the vehicle as he approached the narrow bridge and veered off the bridge.

The family is survived by an elder daughter who wasn’t travelling in the car.

