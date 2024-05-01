Trains cancelled due to farmers’ protest

The Northern railways has cancelled, diverted and short terminated or originated 178 trains due to the farmers’ ongoing agitation on Sambhu station on Ambala Cantt junction- Sanehwal section of Ambala division in Haryana. The Shambhu border (Punjab-Haryana border) was barricaded as security tightens ahead of farmer unions' planned march to Delhi on February 13, in Patiala (Harmeet Sodhi/File)

A press communique of Northern Railways said that due to the ongoing farmers’ protest at Sambhu station, 69 trains had been cancelled, 97 trains diverted and 12 trains either short terminated or short originated.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Farmers of Punjab who started their agitation on Sambhu border of Haryana and Punjab in support of their demands, including guarantee of MSP, have also occupied railway tracks at Sambhu station of Ambala section since April 17.

Taking cognizance of it, the Northern Railways has decided to cancel many trains, including express abd passenger trains, on this section.

The cancelled trains include the Delhi-Katra train which passes through Ghaziabad, Meerut, Deoband, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur and thousands of devotees use it to go to Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu.

Cancellation of Katra and many other trains which run to destinations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu has created problems for devotees and businessmen from western UP who use these trains for their daily business with traders of Punjab and other places.

Ajay Gupta, President of Sanyukt Vyaapar Sangh in Meerut, said that many people went to Vaishno Devi shrine monthly or fortnightly and a large number of people planned to visit the shrine during summer vacation in May and June. Cancellation of the Delhi- Katra train had compelled them either to reschedule their plan or cancel their reserved tickets.

He said many traders frequently travelled by these trains for their business purposes. Cancellation and diversion of trains may adversely impact their businesses.

Ramesh Chand Sharma, who were planning to go to Vaishno Devi with his wife, said “ Prople have the right to protest for their demand but they should also take care of peoples’ problems, and added that the government should also take an initiative to resolve the issues of protesting farmers.