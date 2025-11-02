Transformer damage drops by over 50% after UPPCL’s anti-theft measures in Prayagraj

Sangam City has witnessed a dramatic drop in transformer damage across its seven power distribution divisions,owing to the proactive measures taken by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL). These steps include the large-scale installation of overhead Aerial Bunched Conductors (ABC) and the addition of inbuilt fuse modules for every transformer to prevent damage caused largely by overloading, a consequence of widespread power pilferage. For representation only (File)

According to UPPCL data, transformer damage fell by over 50% in 2024–25, with only 173 units affected compared to 351 in the previous year. The preventive measures have not only enhanced power reliability across the city but also helped the Corporation save significant revenue losses.

Aerial Bunched Conductors (ABC) are designed to curb power theft, as they consist of insulated wires bundled together, making unauthorized tapping difficult compared to traditional bare wires. The insulation prevents people from directly hooking onto the power lines, a common method of electricity theft. This design has made power pilferage far more difficult, thereby significantly reducing both transformer damage and revenue losses.

According to chief engineer (distribution) Rajesh Kumar, the number of damaged transformers fell from 351 in 2023–24 to just 173 in 2024–25 which is a reduction of more than 50%.

“The improvement is attributed to the large-scale installation of Aerial Bunched Conductors, along with fuse modules and tail-less units–small iron boxes placed near the base of each transformer. These units automatically cut off power supply to a transformer if the consumption load suddenly exceeds its original capacity,” Kumar explained.

The chief engineer added that over 47 km of overhead Aerial Bunched Conductors have already been laid in densely populated localities to prevent power pilferage. The department has further planned to install another 70 km of ABC lines in affected areas by the end of the 2025–26 fiscal year.

He said the measures have not only curbed electricity theft, a major cause of transformer overloading, but also enhanced power reliability and boosted revenue collection.

Records show that in 2023–24, 351 out of 5,261 transformers were damaged, accounting for 6.65% of the total. In 2024–25, the figure dropped to 173 out of 5,487 transformers, or just 3.15%.

The top three divisions that witnessed the maximum reduction in transformer damage were Bamrauli, Mayo Hall, and Naini. Bamrauli saw cases drop from 60 transformers in 2023–24 to just 18 in 2024–25. Mayo Hall followed closely, with damage cases falling from 55 to 12, while Naini reduced its count from 51 to 18.

Other divisions also reported improvement. Damage counts in Tagore Town fell from 68 to 45, Karelabagh from 58 to 32, Rambagh from 38 to 30, and Kalyani Devi from 20 to 18 during the same period.