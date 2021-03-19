Transport department will end mafia in Punjab, says minister

Sangrur Four years into its tenure, the Punjab transport department is preparing to end the ‘Mafia Raj’ of private players in bus transport. State transport minister Razia Sultana, on Thursday, addressed the media on the occasion of the government completing four years.

Accompanied by Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir, Razia, said, “What is the transport mafia? There are two types of mafia; one is illegal routes where more than permitted buses were being run. For this, we have filed a case in court. The second is the time table mafia, in which they use the time of other buses, as these run with the difference of five minutes. VTS will be imposed to end the transport mafia, as it will track location of all buses.”

“VTS system will be installed on all government run buses. It will be compulsory for private buses,” she added.

On the delay she said, “To control a mafia, you need planning and schemes take time for implementation.”

BJP workers opposed the virtual address of CM Capt Amarinder Singh and the press conference of Razia Sultana by holding a protest and alleged that the Congress government has not met its pre-poll promises.

Admitting that there had been a delay in conferring the district status on Malerkotla and the establishment of a medical college in her assembly segment, the Malerkotla MLA said she had raised these issues with the government and hoped for early execution.

Caption

Punjab transport minister Razia Sultana addressing the media in Sangrur on Thursday.