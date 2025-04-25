Travel plans cut short, Pak nationals in U.P. pack their bags, some tearfully

: As tensions escalated and the Centre on Thursday revoked visas of all Pakistani nationals in India, effectively giving them 72 hours or time till April 27 to leave the country in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, many of them in Uttar Pradesh cut short their plans in panic and started returning home, some of them voluntarily approaching the authorities. Among them, seven Pakistani nationals are returning from Bareilly and Bulandshahr districts and nine from Agra. In view of the suddenness of her departure, a Pakistani woman Khalida reportedly burst into tears at the Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) office in Bulandshahr, prompting an officer to say: “Don’t worry, when the situation improves, you can come back.” The woman responded, “It’s very difficult now. I got the chance after 12 years. Who knows when I’ll get another opportunity?” In view of the suddenness of her departure, a Pakistani woman Khalida reportedly burst into tears at the Local Intelligence Unit (Sourced)

Also in Bulandshahr, six Pakistani nationals voluntarily approached the Local Intelligence Unit office after receiving news of their visa cancellations. All of them were visiting relatives on short-term visitor visas ranging from 30 to 40 days. They promptly left for the Attari border to return home.

In Bareilly, a Pakistani woman, Shahnaz Begum, was issued a notice by the police late Wednesday night, instructing her to leave India within two days. Shahnaz, a resident of Karachi with roots in Bareilly, had come to visit her ailing mother on a 45-day visa, valid until May 6. However, she was forced to cut short her stay following the Centre’s directive. Her case gained attention after she lost her passport and visa in a train theft, which was later reported to the GRP in Bareilly.

Shahnaz was escorted to Delhi on Thursday in police custody, accompanied by her brother. She will be sent back to Pakistan via the Wagah Border, a senior police officer confirmed. Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya said, “The Pakistani national had entered India on a Special Purpose Entry Visa (SPEV), and appropriate communication was made with central agencies for a one-time travel document. Following the recent directives in the wake of Pahalgam attack, she has been deported.”

The officer said that 34 Pakistani nationals are staying in Bareilly on long-term visa and their documents are being verified. Authorities revealed that 18 Pakistani nationals currently reside in Bulandshahr on long-term visas. These individuals, all married to Indian citizens, have applied for Indian citizenship and are under regular watch by police and intelligence agencies.“Following the government’s directives, Pakistani nationals are cooperating with the deportation process and are crossing the border through the prescribed online procedures,” said Bulandshahr SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh.

Across Uttar Pradesh, the LIU has sought detailed reports from all 75 districts to identify Pakistani nationals, their duration of stay, visa category, and compliance with immigration laws.

NINE PAK NATIONALS IN AGRA, TWO LEAVE, OTHERS TO FOLLOW

Nine Pakistani nationals staying in Agra were asked to leave India. Following this, two of them — a Muslim couple residing in Tajganj area — left the Taj city for Pakistan on Thursday while seven Hindu Pakistani nationals, who are here to attend a religious congregation, will leave Agra shortly.

‘After the decision taken by Indian government, information was sought from Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) in Agra and it was found that nine from Pakistan were here on visa<” deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Agra City, Sonam Kumar said. “A couple from Pakistan namely Faizan Ali and his wife Warda were found residing in Malko Gali of Tajganj. They were asked to leave India and they complied with and left Agra for Pakistan on Thursday,” the DCP said.

“The others are seven Hindus who, too, are informed, about the decision taken by the Indian government. They too will be leaving India shortly for Pakistan,” DCP Agra City Sonam Kumar said.

10 PAK NATIONALS IN VARANASI

A report from Varanasi said 10 Pakistani nationals are living in that district. The information about Pakistani nationals living in Varanasi, is being updated in records at Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Varanasi, said a senior police officer. The vigil on the Pakistani nationals has been increased.

A senior official, pleading anonymity, said, “10 Pakistani citizens are living in Varanasi district. Of them, nine Pakistani nationals are living on long-term visa. A man in his seventies has recently come to Varanasi on a 45-day visa.” He said of the nine on long-term visa, seven are living in Varanasi on the basis of marriage. Some of these nationals are living for more than two years, others for more than that. Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) S Channappa said, “Whatever order the government gives will be followed in letter and spirit. We will ensure compliance with that.”