Tributes paid to departed AMU faculty members and doctors

Agra : In a bid to honour the contributions of faculty members and doctors who passed away recently; the faculty members of the department of medicine, Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) held a condolence meeting on Tuesday.

Prof Anjum Mirza Chugtai (department of medicine) recalled how the deceased Prof Shadab Ahmad Khan (Former Chairman) lost his life while working tirelessly to provide care for patients.

Speaking about the work of late Prof Mohammad Shoaib Zaheer for the development of the department; Prof Chugtai said, “The demise of these faculty members is a big loss to the medical fraternity”.

He extended condolences to families of the deceased and read the condolence letters sent to sent to Nargis Alam, wife of Prof Shadab Ahmad Khan and Fatima Zaheer, wife of Mohammad Shoaib Zaheer.

Prof Chugtai also paid homage to deceased retired faculty members, Prof Arif Siddiqui, Prof M Mobashir, Prof Sifat Afzal and Prof Abu Qamar Siddiqui and mourned the demises of sisters and brother-in-law of Prof Shahzad Faizul Haque and wife of Prof Khwaja Saifullah Zafar.

During the meeting, Prof Chugtai also grieved the demise of his mother, who passed away at the age of 90.

Prof Shahzad Faizul Haque who was also present at the meeting recalled his association of over 40 years with late Prof Shoaib Zaheer.

“I was batch mate of late Prof Shoaib Zaheer in MBBS and MD and was appointed as a lecturer with him and Prof Shadab Khan,” he said adding that the demise of Prof Shoaib Zaheer and Prof Shadab Khan is a personal loss.

Prof Haque added that all faculty members of the department stand with the families of the deceased to provide them with all the support.

Dr M Aslam (Associate Professor, department of medicine, spoke about the support and guidance he received from Prof Shadab Khan during student life and after his appointment as a faculty member.

Dr M Uwais Ashraf (assistant professor, department of medicine) elaborated how both Prof Shadab Khan and Prof Shoaib Zaheer were always there to support