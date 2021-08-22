Tricity buzz: Crowd too close for comfort at Anurag Thakur’s yatra launch

The launch of Union information and broadcasting minister Anurag Thakur’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra at Himachal Bhawan last week drew a huge crowd. Social distancing and Covid norms were forgotten as the lobby was packed with supporters. Even the minister was visibly perturbed, while his security struggled to keep the crowd at a distance. The situation improved only after somebody suggested he address them outside the bhawan and not in the hall.

Journalists, cops wait 14 hours during ex-DGP Saini’s hearing

Journalists and police personnel waited for 14 hours in a Mohali court during the hearing of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in a corruption case on Thursday. Saini was produced in the court at 12.30 pm on August 19 after he was arrested by the Punjab Vigilance Bureau. Most mediapersons and cops rushed to the court immediately. Following the Punjab and Haryana high court’s directions around midnight, chief judicial magistrate Pamelpreet Grewal Kahal issued orders to release Saini at 12.15 am. Saini walked free at 2am on Friday, following which the journalists and policemen too left the premises.

Online admissions for Class 11 turns out to be a big draw

Though online admissions for Class 11 closed on Thursday, an extra day was given to complete the registration process of filling the form and paying the registration fee. Those who applied on the last day were allowed to pay their registration fee by Friday. According to the education department, 300 more students registered for the online admission process, taking the total to 18,703 students for 15,355 seats. The final list will be displayed by August 31.

Reopen campus, PU students seek Rakhi gift from V-C

Activists of the National Students Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, seem to be making the most of Rakshabandhan festival. They have asked Panjab University students to greet vice-chancellor Raj Kumar on the occasion and urge him to reopen the campus for offline classes. The NSUI shared several such greeting cards by students on social media. The 2021-22 academic session has started but PU is yet to decide on reopening the campus for students, many of whom are on strike demanding offline classes and polling for the registered graduate constituency of the senate.

Inputs by Hillary Victor, Munieshwer A Sagar, Rajanbir Singh and Dar Ovais