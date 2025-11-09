Tripura: 1 held after 2 BSF personnel were injured in attack by cattle smugglers

AGARTALA: The Tripura police arrested a person in connection with an incident where two Border Security Force ( BSF) personnel sustained minor injuries after being attacked allegedly by cattle smugglers at a bordering area of Bishalgarh in Sepahijala district, said police on Sunday. The BSF personnel were rushed to a local hospital where they were provided primary treatment and released. (Representational image)

“A case was lodged at Bishalgarh police station under sections 221, 132, 121, 324, 109 and 3(5) of BNS on Friday after the incident. One was arrested in this case,” said an officer from the Tripura Police.

According to people familiar with the matter, the incident occurred on Friday when BSF personnel accidentally came across cattle smugglers while taking route to different locations from Bishalgarh.

The people added that the BSF coincidentally came with the smugglers and as they were not engaged in an operation to nab smugglers, the BSF didn’t have sufficient forces to intercept them.

“The smugglers attacked the BSF personnel, out of fear of recovering their livestock and arrest. They also damaged their ( BSF) vehicle. The BSF personnel received minor injuries”, said a person familiar with the matter.

The BSF personnel were rushed to a local hospital where they were provided primary treatment and released.

Earlier this January, a team of on-duty BSF personnel was attacked by a group of Bangladeshi smugglers near India-Bangladesh international border under Magroli in Tripura’s Unakoti district, however, no one was injured from any side in the incident.

Earlier in March last year, a Bangladeshi smuggler was killed and two BSF personnel sustained injuries during a clash at Magroli in the district.

Tripura has 856 km of international border with Bangladesh, most of which is covered by wire fence but a few patches are still unfenced.