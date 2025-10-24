Tripura: BDO, police officials injured during 24-hour strike; CM orders action

Tripura chief minister Dr Manik Saha on Thursday condemned the attack on administrative and police officials during the 24-hour bandh called by the Tripura Civil Society, led by TIPRA Motha legislator Ranjit Debbarma and ordered the administration to take strict action against those responsible for the incident.

The incident occurred at Shantirbazar area in Kamalpur sub-division of Tripura’s Dhalai district on Thursday after some administrative and police officials sustained injuries and many shops were looted and set on fire during the strike.

“We strongly condemn the violent attack by Tipra Motha supporters on Abhijit Majumdar (Salema block development officer), engineer Animesh Saha, and residents of Santirbazar in Dhalai District. Such acts of violence are unacceptable. The administration is directed to take swift and strict action against those responsible,” the CM wrote on Facebook.

The statewide strike was called over the demand for implementation of the Tiprasa Accord and adopting strong steps for detection of illegal migrants.

Police said that picketing by the organisation was done at nearly 45 different locations throughout the state, including railway tracks, National Highways and state highways etc.

The incident occurred after the picketers attempted to force shopkeepers at the local market to shut their shops. But an altercation broke out after the local businessmen opposed, after which some miscreants engaged in looting and setting many shops on fire.

Several people, including administrative and police officials, were injured in the scuffle.

Kamalpur sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Samudra Debbarma was injured after a flying brick bat hit his head, while Majumder received injuries after a mob attacked his vehicle; a local businessman, identified as Biplab Deb, suffered severe injuries in his eye.

Majumder and Deb were rushed to a local hospital where they are under observation.

The miscreants also set a vehicle on fire and vandalised a fire tender vehicle.

Eyeing the situation, Dhalai district magistrate Vivek HB imposed section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to put restrictions on public movement from Thursday evening. The restrictions will continue till further orders.

“....there has been information of scattered incidents of clashes in the wake of the bandh called today i.e 23rd October, 2025 by some political parties & other organizations....it is considered necessary to impose restrictions on movement of people with the Kamalpur sub-division, Dhalai district, Tripura...,” reads the notification served by the DM.

The restrictions prohibited movement and assemblage of more than four persons, usage of weapons and other dangerous materials, distributing pamphlets that incite hatred, provocative speeches and others.

A day before the strike, nearly six vehicles were damaged and many activists of BJP sustained injuries during a clash occurred near Khumulwng, headquarters of Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in West Tripura district while they were moving to join a programme at Takarjala in Sepahijala district.

According to the tripartite agreement signed between the central government, Tripura government and TIPRA Motha in 2024, a joint working group or committee would be formed to work out and resolve all issues of the tribals related to their history, land and political rights, economic development, culture, identity, language, etc.