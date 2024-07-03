 Tripura: Couple dead after mud wall of their house collapses due to rainfall - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tripura: Couple dead after mud wall of their house collapses due to rainfall

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Jul 03, 2024 03:35 PM IST

Police said the couple and their child were asleep on Tuesday night when the wall of their kutcha house collapsed

A couple was killed, while their three-month-old baby was injured after the mud wall of their house collapsed in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district after incessant rainfall battered the state, the police said on Wednesday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The deceased people, identified as Pranesh Tanti (30) and Jhuma Tanti (25), were daily wagers.

A senior police official said the couple and their child were asleep on Tuesday night when the wall of their kutcha house collapsed.

“The woman died on her way to the hospital last night, while her husband passed away on Wednesday morning at the hospital. Their child is under treatment. A case of unnatural death will be lodged soon” the police official said.

Tripura has been getting torrential rainfall for the past few days. Barring the two deaths, there was no report of any damage as of Wednesday, the State Disaster Management Authority said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Tripura: Couple dead after mud wall of their house collapses due to rainfall
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On