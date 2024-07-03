Tripura: Couple dead after mud wall of their house collapses due to rainfall

A couple was killed, while their three-month-old baby was injured after the mud wall of their house collapsed in Khayerpur area of West Tripura district after incessant rainfall battered the state, the police said on Wednesday. Representational image.

The deceased people, identified as Pranesh Tanti (30) and Jhuma Tanti (25), were daily wagers.

A senior police official said the couple and their child were asleep on Tuesday night when the wall of their kutcha house collapsed.

“The woman died on her way to the hospital last night, while her husband passed away on Wednesday morning at the hospital. Their child is under treatment. A case of unnatural death will be lodged soon” the police official said.

Tripura has been getting torrential rainfall for the past few days. Barring the two deaths, there was no report of any damage as of Wednesday, the State Disaster Management Authority said.