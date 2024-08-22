Tripura floods: NDRF deploys additional teams to aid relief; schools to remain shut

Shortly after Union home minister Amit Shah assured to dispatch eleven National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to evacuate people stuck in flood-affected areas, an NDRF team comprising 120 members arrived with relief materials in Tripura on Thursday. NDRF personnel evacuate people from a flood-affected area on the outskirts of Agartala in Tripura on Thursday. (PTI Photo)

“#NDRF team along with relief materials arrives in Tripura! Relief materials & disaster management equipment have landed at Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya Bahadur Airport, Agartala & are being swiftly dispatched to flood-affected areas. Bringing hope & aid to those in need,” chief minister Manik Saha informed on social media platform X.

Saha said he had updated Shah on the flood situation earlier in the day.

“Spoke to Hon’ble Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji on the current grim flood situation in the State. He informed that a total of eleven NDRF teams would be sent to Tripura from different locations in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. Arrangement would also be made for choppers for airlifting of the stranded people in the flood affected areas. More number of boats would also be sent along with the NDRF teams. I thank Hon’ble HM for providing instant assistance to the people of Tripura,” Saha said, adding that the state government machinery is working round the clock to assist affected people.

The Tripura government on Thursday announced that all educational institutions, including government, government-aided, and private (schools, colleges and state-run universities) will continue to remain closed until further notice.

At least 10 people were killed as of Wednesday, while 34,100 people were rendered homeless due to the deluge following incessant heavy rainfall in the state. The evacuated people are currently in 346 relief camps.

According to the State Emergency Operations Center, 1,056 houses suffered damage in eight districts of the state due to excessive rainfall and floods.