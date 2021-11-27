Home / Cities / Others / Tripura govt asks police to review UAPA cases against 102 social media users
Tripura govt asks police to review UAPA cases against 102 social media users

An official statement said that stern action will be taken against those who attempted to spread rumours to disturb communal harmony
File photo: Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb. (Twitter/@BjpBiplab)
Published on Nov 27, 2021 08:23 PM IST
ByPriyanka Deb Barman

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb asked the director-general of police to review the cases where 102 social media users, including advocates, journalists, social activists, were booked for sharing and speaking online over alleged vandalism of religious structures, which occurred in October, and submit a report.

Accordingly, DGP VS Yadav directed the Crime Branch to investigate these cases.

An official statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that stern action will be taken against those who attempted to spread rumours to disturb communal harmony. If the review report finds no evidence against the accused persons of spreading rumours of communal disturbances, the state might drop their cases, it added.

Tripura police booked at least 102 social media account holders, including 68 Twitter accounts, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) along with other charges for posting alleged distorted news regarding communal violence in the state on November 3 and also sent letters to these social media platforms to block these accounts.

Saturday, November 27, 2021
