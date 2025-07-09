Tripura: Incessant rainfall leaves 380 people homeless, more showers predicted

Incessant rainfall in Tripura has left nearly 380 people from 116 families homeless in the past 24 hours, the State Emergency Operation Centre said on Wednesday. Rescue personnel assist locals in moving to a safer place through a rescue boat in a flood-affected area amid heavy rainfall on the outskirts of Agartala, Tripura. (PTI)

Residents of South Tripura district were sheltered at seven relief camps in the Belonia area of the district. As of now, no death, injury or damage to properties has been reported.

The water level of Muhuri River in Belonia is said to have crossed the danger mark as it was last recorded at 17.30m on Tuesday evening, while water level of Lawgang river in Shantirbazar was 21.90m, above the expected flood level.

The meteorological department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in most places of the state and later issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall of 7-20cm over a few places, with extremely heavy rainfall expected to occur at few places in South Tripura district on Wednesday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in parts of South Tripura, Gomati and Sepahijala districts on Thursday.

Earlier in August, over 32 persons were killed due to drowning and landslides during the flood and two sustained injuries and one person is known to be missing.

Nearly 52,906 persons were rendered homeless in the rains.

Considering the gravity of the flood in Tripura that claimed 32 lives and left several homeless, the state government announced the entire state as ‘Natural Calamity Affected Area’.