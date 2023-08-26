News / Cities / Others / Tripura: Indo-Bangla border in Sepahijala to be sealed from Sep 3 for bypolls

Tripura: Indo-Bangla border in Sepahijala to be sealed from Sep 3 for bypolls

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
Aug 26, 2023 02:52 PM IST

The bypolls became necessary due to the death of Samsul Haque, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator from the Boxanagar constituency. In Dhanpur, bypolls will be held following the resignation of the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, who won on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket

The India-Bangladesh bordering areas adjacent to Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district will remain sealed from September 3 to September 5 in the wake of upcoming by-polls in Boxanagar and Dhanpur constituencies on September 5, officials said.

None except the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, government officials, and security personnel would be allowed to cross the on either during bypolls (File Photo)
None except the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, government officials, and security personnel would be allowed to cross the on either during bypolls (File Photo)

Adhering to the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, the Sepahijala district magistrate and district election officer issued an official order.

According to the order, the border would remain sealed from 7am on September 3, till polling concludes.

During the period, none except the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, government officials, and security personnel would be allowed to cross the border from both sides, said officials.

The bypolls became necessary due to the death of Samsul Haque, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator from the Boxanagar constituency.

In Dhanpur, bypolls will be held following the resignation of the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, who won on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

A total of 93,234 voters, including 43,087 from Boxanagar and 50,147 from Dhanpur seats would exercise their franchise on September 3.

A total of 51 polling stations would be set up at Boxanagar and another 59 polling stations would be set up at Dhanpur, said officials mentioned above.

The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out