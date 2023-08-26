Tripura: Indo-Bangla border in Sepahijala to be sealed from Sep 3 for bypolls

The India-Bangladesh bordering areas adjacent to Sonamura in Tripura’s Sepahijala district will remain sealed from September 3 to September 5 in the wake of upcoming by-polls in Boxanagar and Dhanpur constituencies on September 5, officials said. None except the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, government officials, and security personnel would be allowed to cross the on either during bypolls (File Photo)

Adhering to the guidelines given by the Election Commission of India, the Sepahijala district magistrate and district election officer issued an official order.

According to the order, the border would remain sealed from 7am on September 3, till polling concludes.

During the period, none except the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, government officials, and security personnel would be allowed to cross the border from both sides, said officials.

The bypolls became necessary due to the death of Samsul Haque, a Communist Party of India (Marxist) legislator from the Boxanagar constituency.

In Dhanpur, bypolls will be held following the resignation of the Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment, who won on a Bharatiya Janata Party ticket.

A total of 93,234 voters, including 43,087 from Boxanagar and 50,147 from Dhanpur seats would exercise their franchise on September 3.

A total of 51 polling stations would be set up at Boxanagar and another 59 polling stations would be set up at Dhanpur, said officials mentioned above.

The counting of votes will take place on September 8.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON