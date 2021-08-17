Tri-Services women mountaineering team scales Mt Manirang on I-Day

A team of women mountaineers, including one from Prayagraj, summited Mount Manirang to mark the 75th Independence Day.

The Tri-Services all-women mountaineering expedition was organised by the Army Adventure Wing to mark the celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav”. The team was flagged off on August 1, 2021.

Major Saumya Shukla of Red Eagle Division was one of the members of the expedition who have successfully summited Mount Manirang of Kinnaur (Himachal Pradesh), scaling a height of 21,625 ft on August 15, 2021 along with Wing Commander Bhavna, Wing Commander Nirupama and Wing Commander Lalita.

“The team will return back on August 29, 2021,” said Shantanu Pratap Singh, regional PRO (defence), Prayagraj here on Tuesday.

“Major Saumya Shukla has qualified the basic and advanced mountaineering course at Army Mountaineering Institute, Siachen base camp and has performed in an outstanding manner in all mountaineering courses and expeditions, thereby serving as a role model for all aspirants to the armed forces,” he added.

Manirang is one of the highest mountains in Himachal Pradesh. It lies on the border between Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti district. Among the high altitude passes in the Himalayan region of Spiti valley, Manirang Pass is regarded as the most remote and hard even today. This pass is reckoned to be one of the least explored mountain passes in the Indian Himalaya. Mount Manirang (Altitude: 6593 mtr / 21625.04 ft) is known as the crown of the Spiti valley and is seen as an ultimate challenge for mountaineers.