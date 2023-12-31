Truck carrying train coach meets with accident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

A truck carrying a train coach met with an accident on Sunday morning as it dashed into a rallying of Lohiya Bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, resulting in a traffic jam, people aware of the matter said. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. The truck hit the Lohiya Bridge in Bhagalpur (HT Photo)

Railway Police Force inspector Randheer Kumar, who reached the site, said the truck driver lost balance and dashed into the rallying. Steps are being taken to remove the coach from the road, he added.

Meanwhile, the local police put up barricades to avert traffic. “A big accident was averted,” deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Ashish Kumar Singh said, adding, “Traffic from this side has been diverted till it is cleared.”

On Friday, a scrapped plane which was being transported from Mumbai to Assam in a truck got stuck under under Piprakothi bridge in East Champaran’s Motihari.