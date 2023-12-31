close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / Truck carrying train coach meets with accident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

Truck carrying train coach meets with accident in Bihar’s Bhagalpur

ByAditya Nath Jha
Dec 31, 2023 04:27 PM IST

Railway Police Force inspector Randheer Kumar, who reached the site, said the truck driver lost balance and dashed into the rallying

A truck carrying a train coach met with an accident on Sunday morning as it dashed into a rallying of Lohiya Bridge in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, resulting in a traffic jam, people aware of the matter said. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The truck hit the Lohiya Bridge in Bhagalpur (HT Photo)
The truck hit the Lohiya Bridge in Bhagalpur (HT Photo)

Railway Police Force inspector Randheer Kumar, who reached the site, said the truck driver lost balance and dashed into the rallying. Steps are being taken to remove the coach from the road, he added.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Meanwhile, the local police put up barricades to avert traffic. “A big accident was averted,” deputy superintendent of police (traffic) Ashish Kumar Singh said, adding, “Traffic from this side has been diverted till it is cleared.”

On Friday, a scrapped plane which was being transported from Mumbai to Assam in a truck got stuck under under Piprakothi bridge in East Champaran’s Motihari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out