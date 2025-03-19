Truck runs over two brothers, one dies; father cries foul

A teenage boy riding a bike died while his brother got seriously injured after a truck ran over them in Bairagipur village under Mahewaghat police station area of neighbouring Kaushambi district late Monday night. It is alleged the accident was deliberate and there was an attempt to kill the boys over a dispute. (Pic for representation only)

“One of the seriously injured teenager died while on way to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. The condition of his brother admitted in the medical college also remains critical,” police said.

The father of the deceased has submitted a complaint to the police against the youth of the same village in this regard.

Bairagipur village resident Ram Khelwan informed police that on Monday night there was a feast at the house of one Sarwan Nishad of the same village. His two sons Rajesh and Sonu had gone to attend the feast. There the two had an altercation with a person of the same village over a minor issue after which he threatened to get them killed.

After the event, both the brothers were returning home on a bike. As soon as they reached the main road, the accused ran his truck deliberately over the two seriously injuring them.

The family members rushed the two injured to the medical college. Seeing their critical condition, the doctors gave primary treatment and referred Sonu (16) to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. He, however, died on the way.

The police have sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination. Injured Rajesh is admitted in the medical college in a critical condition.

ASP Rajesh Kumar Singh said that the allegations are serious. “A complaint has been received, and the incident is being investigated thoroughly. FIR will be registered and action will be taken according to whatever facts come to light in the probe,” he said.