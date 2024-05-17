 TTE suspended for allegedly assaulting woman passenger on Lokmanya Tilak Express - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 17, 2024
TTE suspended for allegedly assaulting woman passenger on Lokmanya Tilak Express

ByPriyanka Deb Barman
May 17, 2024 09:11 AM IST

The woman has not lodged any complaint about the incident with the railway police so far for the alleged incident that took place on Tuesday

A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) was suspended on Thursday for allegedly physically assaulting a woman passenger on board the Lokmanya Tilak Express, which connects Mumbai and Agartala, on Tuesday.

For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)
For representational purposes only. (AFP File Photo)

An official from the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) stated that the TTE asked the woman, who was travelling from New Haflong to Agartala, for ticket. But it was found that the woman was travelling without a ticket.

“The TTE asked her to produce the ticket, but she resisted. He found her travelling without a ticket. He was suspended,” said the official on the condition of anonymity.

In the meantime, a video posted from the CPI(M) Tripura official Facebook page went viral on social media where the woman passenger was seen waving hands at the concerned TTE and later the TTE was seen shoving the passenger.

The woman has not lodged any complaint about the incident with the railway police so far.

News / Cities / Other Cities / TTE suspended for allegedly assaulting woman passenger on Lokmanya Tilak Express

