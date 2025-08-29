Two arrested with meth worth 21 crore in Aizawl

Aizawl: Two people were arrested with 7 kg of methamphetamine tablets worth ₹21 crore at Zemabawk South in Mizoram’s Aizawl on Friday, police said. The apprehended individuals, along with the contraband and the vehicle, were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station for further investigation, an Assam Rifles officer said. (Representative photo)

“Based on specific intelligence inputs on narcotics trafficking, a joint operation was launched with Aizawl’s Special Narcotics Police Station. Around midnight, our team intercepted the suspected vehicle and recovered 7 kg of methamphetamine tablets,” an Assam Rifles officer said.

“The apprehended individuals, along with the contraband and the vehicle, were handed over to the Special Narcotics Police Station for further investigation,” he added.

The crackdown comes amid growing concern over rising drug-related deaths in Mizoram. State excise and narcotics minister Lainghinghlova Hmar recently told the Assembly that 351 people, including 46 women, had died of drug abuse in the last five years.

“Out of the total deaths, 78 were due to heroin abuse, while 273 were linked to multiple drugs. The victims were mostly between the ages of 19 and 57. The highest number was recorded in 2023, when 76 people lost their lives,” Hmar said, responding to a query from Mizo National Front legislator K. Laldawngliana.

Hmar added that 51 people, including seven women, died due to drug abuse from January to August 8 this year. Aizawl district reported the highest toll with 274 deaths, followed by Lunglei with 69 and Champhai with 58, while Hnahthial recorded just one case.