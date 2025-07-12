Mizoram: Over 3 lakh Meth tablets recovered in Champhai district; suspects flee

Aizawl: The Assam Rifles on Friday seized over 3 lakh methamphetamine tablets worth ₹112.4 crore in Zokhawthar of Mizoram’s Champhai district. The Assam Rifles on Friday seized methamphetamine tablets worth ₹ 112.4 crore in Zokhawthar. (Sourced)

“Acting on specific intelligence, the area domination patrol team spotted two persons carrying rucksacks. On learning that they were being spotted the individuals jumped into Tiau river swimming across to Myanmar leaving their back packs,” a statement issued by the Assam Rifles said.

On inspection of rucksacks, the team recovered 33 packets of Meth tabs (3,33,300 tabs approx) weighing 37.476 Kgs, which was likely being taken for distribution in Champhai town, the statement added.

“The recovered item was handed over to the police department of Zokhawthar for further investigation and legal proceedings,” an Assam Rifles officer said.

The Assam Rifles also seized 11 soap cases (128gm) of Heroin worth ₹96 lakh on Thursday night.

The Assam Rifles, responsible for guarding a 510-km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, has been actively engaged in curbing illegal activities along the border. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters, based in Aizawl’s Khatla, supervises three battalions, each operating six Company Operating Bases, to ensure stringent surveillance and security along the porous border.