Myanmarese national arrested, Meth worth 54 Cr seized in Mizoram: Police

Aizawl: A Myanmarese national was arrested and around 18 kg of Meth was seized from him in a joint operation by Mizoram and Assam police on Saturday at Siachangkawn in southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district. In a joint operation with Mizoram Police personnel from Bualpui village, 17.946 kilograms (1,80,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine were seized and one Myanmarese national was arrested

“In a joint operation with Mizoram Police personnel from Bualpui village, 17.946 kilograms (1,80,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine were seized and one Myanmarese national was arrested in this connection,” a statement released by the Assam Rifles said.

The seized contraband is assessed to be valued at approximately ₹54 crore in the international market, the statement added.

The para-military force too released a statement that said, “The apprehended individual and the recovered narcotics were being handed over to Bualpui Police Outpost, Lawngtlai for further legal proceedings.”

Drug trafficking is on the rise along the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, an excise department official said.

During the past three months the department, among other contraband has seized 15.1kg of heroin, 44.1kg of Meth and 48 kg of Crystal Meth, department’s spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.