Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Myanmarese national arrested, Meth worth 54 Cr seized in Mizoram: Police

BySangzuala Hmar
Apr 13, 2025 11:32 AM IST

The apprehended individual and the recovered narcotics was handed over to Bualpui Police Outpost, Lawngtlai for further legal proceedings

Aizawl: A Myanmarese national was arrested and around 18 kg of Meth was seized from him in a joint operation by Mizoram and Assam police on Saturday at Siachangkawn in southern Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district.

In a joint operation with Mizoram Police personnel from Bualpui village, 17.946 kilograms (1,80,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine were seized and one Myanmarese national was arrested
In a joint operation with Mizoram Police personnel from Bualpui village, 17.946 kilograms (1,80,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine were seized and one Myanmarese national was arrested

“In a joint operation with Mizoram Police personnel from Bualpui village, 17.946 kilograms (1,80,000 tablets) of Methamphetamine were seized and one Myanmarese national was arrested in this connection,” a statement released by the Assam Rifles said.

The seized contraband is assessed to be valued at approximately 54 crore in the international market, the statement added.

The para-military force too released a statement that said, “The apprehended individual and the recovered narcotics were being handed over to Bualpui Police Outpost, Lawngtlai for further legal proceedings.”

Drug trafficking is on the rise along the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, an excise department official said.

During the past three months the department, among other contraband has seized 15.1kg of heroin, 44.1kg of Meth and 48 kg of Crystal Meth, department’s spokesperson Peter Zohmingthanga said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Karnataka 2nd PUC Results Live at Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Myanmarese national arrested, Meth worth 54 Cr seized in Mizoram: Police
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On