Mizoram drug bust: Methamphetamine tablets worth 173.73 crore seized

The Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police on Tuesday busted a drug consignment and seized methamphetamine tablets worth ₹173.73 crore at the Indo-Myanmar border in Champhai district of the state. According to a statement from the Assam Rifles, the seized narcotics weighed 57.91kg. Representational image.

“Based on specific intelligence regarding the movement of narcotics, Assam Rifles, along with Zokhawthar Police, established an ambush at Crossing Point 1, Vokte Kai. The joint team observed suspected individuals carrying an illegal consignment and intercepted them,” the press communiqué stated.

However, the suspects fled the scene abandoning the consignment, and the entire stock of narcotics was confiscated by the police.

The Assam Rifles, responsible for guarding a 510-km stretch of the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram, has been actively engaged in curbing illegal activities along the border. The 23 Sector Assam Rifles Headquarters, based in Aizawl’s Khatla, supervises three battalions, each operating six Company Operating Bases, to ensure stringent surveillance and security along the porous border.