Two commandos hurt in exchange of fire with Maoists in Odisha

Two commandos of Odisha’s anti-Maoist Special Operation Group (SOG) were injured in an exchange of fire with Maoists in a forest in the Kandhamal district on Saturday.

Odisha police chief Abhay, who uses one name, said they launched an operation in the area following intelligence inputs late on Friday night. During the search operation, Maoists fired and left the two commandos wounded.

“With the help of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) jawans, both the commandos were rescued and brought to safety from the operational area. The two security personnel have been airlifted to Bhubaneswar AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) and they are stable,” said Abhay. He added some Maoists may have also been injured.

Police said some top Maoist leaders and cadres were part of the group that fired on the SOG personnel, and that Maoists used heavy ammunition.

The exchange of fire comes after a series of recoveries of arms and ammunitions of the Maoists in the state since January.

Last month, Rabindra, a member of Bolangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund Divisional Committee of Maoists, with ₹5 lakh reward money on him, was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Bargarh.