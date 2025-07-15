Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two cousins drown while making reel at Pahuj Dam

ByHT Correspondent, Jhansi
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 05:06 AM IST

As they moved deeper into the water trying to reach a rock, both were swept away by the strong current and drowned within minutes

: Two young men drowned while trying to make a reel for social media at the overflowing Pahuj Dam in Jhansi on Sunday evening. The victims were identified as Rishabh Sijauria, 26, a BTech student, and his cousin Abhishek Verma,24. Both were residents of Khati Baba, Premnagar close to Jhansi.

The bodies were recovered by divers on Monday morning. (For representation only)
The bodies were recovered by divers on Monday morning. (For representation only)

The two cousins had gone to the dam for a picnic along with a friend, Shikhar. After arriving, Rishabh and Abhishek entered the river to take a bath. They asked Shikhar, who stayed on the bank as he could not swim, to record a video of them while they were in the water. As they moved deeper into the water trying to reach a rock, both were swept away by the strong current and drowned within minutes.

Shikhar raised an alarm, and some passers-by tried to help but were unable to due to the strong flow of water. Police and fire brigade teams arrived quickly, but rescue efforts were called off due to poor visibility after sunset. The bodies were recovered by divers on Monday morning.

A bottle of alcohol and some snacks were found at the site.Both bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. “The men had gone for a party and later on two of them who had gone inside the river for attempting to make a reel got drowned,” said SP city Gyanendra Kumar Singh. Rishabh was the only son in a family of six sisters. His mother, Kashibai, had raised him alone after the death of his father. The news of his death has left the family in deep sorrow.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Two cousins drown while making reel at Pahuj Dam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On