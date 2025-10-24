Two die after falling from railway overbridge in Saharanpur

Two youths from Sarasawa died after their motorcycle skidded off a railway overbridge and fell nearly 30 feet below near the Sarasawa Cooperative Sugar Mill late Wednesday night. The victims, identified as Vikas, 25, a resident of Harijan Mohalla, and Rajan, 32, from Radha Swami Colony, sustained severe injuries and later succumbed during treatment at the Government Medical College, Pilkhani.

According to Superintendent of police Sagar Jain, the incident took place around 9:30 pm when Vikas was reportedly dropping his friend Rajan somewhere on his motorcycle. Eyewitnesses said that as the duo reached the overbridge near the sugar mill, the bike suddenly went out of control. The impact caused both riders to be thrown off the bridge, landing in a field about 30 feet below.

A teenager returning home on a bicycle happened to pass by and noticed the two men lying in a pool of blood. He immediately called the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) driver, who then informed the Sarasawa police. A police team soon arrived at the spot and shifted the victims to the Community Health Centre.

Due to the seriousness of their injuries, both were referred to the Government Medical College in Pilkhani, where they died during treatment. Police identified the victims using their mobile phones and informed their families.

Vikas’s brother, Prince, who rushed to the hospital, confirmed his identity. As of late Wednesday night, the police were completing the necessary legal formalities related to the accident.