Two drones, 7kg heroin, recovered in Tarn Taran, Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 31, 2023 08:10 AM IST

In a joint operation, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police recovered two drones and 7kg heroin near the Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran, officials said on Monday.

One of the recovered drones.
On a specific information, the BSF and police launched a joint search operation on Sunday evening on the outskirts of Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran and recovered a packet containing 3kg of contraband, suspected to be heroin, in a semi-burnt condition. The search team also recovered 4 rounds of .30 mm hanging from a drone from a field, according to a statement.

On Sunday afternoon, the BSF police recovered a drone from outskirts of Nestha village in Amritsar district. The recovered drone is a quadcopter (assembled).

In another operation at Kalsian village in Tarn Taran, the search teams recovered 4kg of heroin from a field.

On Monday evening, a damaged drone was recovered from a field adjacent to village Attari in Amritsar district, according to a statement.

Tuesday, October 31, 2023
