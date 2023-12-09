Two elephants electrocuted to death in Assam’s Karbi Anglong

Two adult elephants were electrocuted to death in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district after accidentally touching high-voltage live electric wires illegally placed near the forest areas, forest officials aware of the matter said. (Representative Photo)

According to the officials, the incident took place in the East Digaru area under East Karbi Anglong on Saturday morning when the elephants came out of the forest in search of food.

“Two, including one female elephant, accidentally touched the live electric wires placed near an agriculture field,” an official from the forest department said, adding, “...these electric wires were placed illegally, and we are going to lodge a complaint before the police against the owners of the land.”

According to forest officials, placing high-voltage electricity live wires near forest areas is legally prohibited, but some people still practice this to keep the wild animals away.

“We cannot prevent the elephants from moving. They are the original inhabitants of the forest and they have their own routes. We humans came in between, so we have to limit ourselves,” a senior official said.

The locals said they noticed two elephants stuck with electric wires and informed the forest officials. A team from the forest department rushed to the spot and disconnected the high-voltage electricity first.

“The elephants fell unconscious after touching the live wires and the forest officials later said that both of them were dead,” an onlooker said.

After the postmortem, the forest department decided to bury their carcass in the forest area. The locals attended the last rites and also performed religious rituals.

Police said they received information about the death of two elephants due to electrocution, adding that an investigation into the matter will be launched soon after they receive an official complaint from the forest department.

“We are yet to receive a complaint from the forest department. We will see if these people were doing cultivation on their legal land or this a part of the forest they illegally encroached,” a senior cop said.

In August this year, A 7-year-old female baby elephant died of electrocution in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. One person was arrested for building an illegal fence with live wires.

In July, three wild elephants died of electrocution near the Panichanda area under Rani Tea Estate in the Kamrup rural district.

“It is easy to blame us from outside but we are living in such a state where any of us can be killed by wild elephants anywhere. So we have to protect ourselves,” a local resident said.

Earlier month four persons, including two children, were killed in Karbi Anglong district after a herd of wild elephants allegedly attacked a village in search of food.