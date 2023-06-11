Two fire break-outs reported in a day; 80-yr-old rescued from her flat

LUCKNOW The state capital recorded two fire break-outs on Sunday morning. While the first incident was reported on the first floor of an apartment under the PGI police station limits, the other fire break-out was reported from a hostel in the Rustam Vihar colony. Fortunately, there were no casualties. Fire officials rescued an 80-year-old woman after a fire broke out in her flat. (HT Photo)

In the first incident, a major blaze broke out on the first floor of Nilgiri Apartment in Vrindavan Yojna’s sector 17. An 80-year-old woman was trapped inside her flat as the fire raged. The fire, which probably broke out in the kitchen area of the flat, charred all of her belongings.

According to fire officials, the incident occurred around 11:50 a.m. when the elderly woman, Laxmina, was home alone. Her family members had gone shopping. The fire was such that thick smoke covered the entire unit. “As soon as the information was received, four fire tenders were immediately sent to the spot. The fire was intense and the flat was filled with smoke, and the elderly woman was shouting for help when four firefighters entered the flat through the balcony with the help of hydraulic ladders and rescued the women,” said FSO Mamchand Badgujar, PGI Fire Station. “The woman was rescued after much effort. She had become unconscious by then,” he added.

“The fire was brought under control in one hour and the elderly woman was taken to a trauma centre for treatment. She is recuperating well,” said Mangesh Kumar, chief fire officer, Lucknow. “The fire, however, destroyed most of the household items,” said Badgujar.

In the other incident, 150 inmates of the Madina hostel in Rustam Vihar colony had a close shave when a fire broke out on the premises. “The fire broke out in the early morning around 5:30 am due to a short circuit when most of the inmates were sleeping. When the flames started raging, the Sarojini Nagar fire station was informed and two vehicles immediately reached the spot in just a few minutes,” said FSO Sumit. “As many as 150 students were inside the hostel when the fire broke out. It was doused off in some time, saving the lives of students,” he added.

