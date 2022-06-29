Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes

Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25.

Several incidents of minor girls and boys escaping from different shelters were reported in the district during the last one year.

In some cases, the inmates escaped from shelter homes while in two cases they fled from school and a hospital. The role of shelter staff was also found to be suspicious in the incidents, officials said.

Records say that since August 2021, nine minors including girls have escaped from different shelter homes. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. Investigations revealed that the girls somehow managed to steal the keys and fled after opening the locks of the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.

Shelter superintendent Vinita Singh admitted that the girls were missing from the shelter home and said the legal process was underway in this connection and senior officials have been informed. Two girls had gone missing from the same shelter home last year too.

Earlier, a girl had fled from the gate of girls’ shelter at Khuldabad, while in another incident a girl from the same shelter had gone missing when she had gone to Khalsa School. The woman homeguard had informed officials when she went there to escort her back to shelter and found her missing. Another girl of the same shelter was admitted to Dufferin Hospital but she too made good her escape. Two teenage boys had earlier escaped from a child shelter in Rajruppur while two others had fled from a shelter at Baluaghat also.

District probationary officer, Prayagraj, Pankaj Mishra said security will be strengthened at women and child shelters in the district and a letter has been forwarded to administration in this connection.