Two girls flee from Prayagraj shelter, security set to be reviewed at homes
Security at women and child shelters in the district will be reviewed following the escape of two minor girls from a shelter in Civil Lines on June 25.
Several incidents of minor girls and boys escaping from different shelters were reported in the district during the last one year.
In some cases, the inmates escaped from shelter homes while in two cases they fled from school and a hospital. The role of shelter staff was also found to be suspicious in the incidents, officials said.
Records say that since August 2021, nine minors including girls have escaped from different shelter homes. In the recent incident, two girls aged between 14 and 17 years escaped from a shelter five days back. The girls escaped despite the presence of two security personnel at the main gate. Investigations revealed that the girls somehow managed to steal the keys and fled after opening the locks of the main gate. The role of the security guards in the incident is under the scanner.
Shelter superintendent Vinita Singh admitted that the girls were missing from the shelter home and said the legal process was underway in this connection and senior officials have been informed. Two girls had gone missing from the same shelter home last year too.
Earlier, a girl had fled from the gate of girls’ shelter at Khuldabad, while in another incident a girl from the same shelter had gone missing when she had gone to Khalsa School. The woman homeguard had informed officials when she went there to escort her back to shelter and found her missing. Another girl of the same shelter was admitted to Dufferin Hospital but she too made good her escape. Two teenage boys had earlier escaped from a child shelter in Rajruppur while two others had fled from a shelter at Baluaghat also.
District probationary officer, Prayagraj, Pankaj Mishra said security will be strengthened at women and child shelters in the district and a letter has been forwarded to administration in this connection.
PMC to keep strict watch on single-use plastic ban from July 1
PUNE Beginning July 1, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution and sale of single-use plastic items including plastic bags and polypropylene bags will be prohibited throughout the country. While Maharashtra had banned the use of plastic and thermocol items back in 2018, the sale of plastic- bags and other items still continues in several places. If violations continue, additional fines may extend to Rs5,000 per day.
June 10 Atala violence: Remand of two accused ends
The 24-hour remand of the two accused of violence at Atala ended on Wednesday following which they were escorted back to Naini Central Jail in the morning. Police officials questioned the two accused Mohd Ekhlaq and Abdul Rehman in connection with the violence and persons who incited them to join the protests. The police officials said that Mohd Ekhlaq gave information about one Hafiz who incited him and others to reach Atala on June 10.
Helmetless rider killed in Pune road accident
A 18-year-old helmetless rider lost Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop's life after being run over by a speeding truck on Tuesday morning. According to the police officials, the accident occurred at around 10 am on Tuesday. Karan Haridas Barkade (18) of Antulenagar in Kondhwa-Budruk, who worked at an electrical shop, was riding his motorcycle when a truck loaded with sugar rammed into his bike near Khadi Machine chowk.
PMC to continue running biogas plants
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation on Wednesday clarified that it will run eight small biogas plants, which it planned to shut down, by making technological changes. HT in the edition dated June 29 carried a report “25 biogas plants set up at Rs100 crore to be shut down by Pune civic body”.
KGMU transfers: 20 effected; staff stuck in one dept for years to be shifted
Employees of the King George's Medical University in Lucknow, who had been in one department for 10-15 years, are being transferred to other departments on the instructions of the Governor. In the first phase, KGMU registrar Ashutosh Kumar Dwivedi ordered the transfer of 20 employees on Wednesday, creating a flutter among employees who have stayed put in one department for years. In his order, the registrar instructed the transferred employees to join new duties immediately.
