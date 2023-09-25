Two held for ‘disrupting’ towing operation, ‘insulting’ police in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Two men were arrested for hurling abusive language at traffic officers and attempting to obstruct them while towing a vehicle parked in a designated no-parking area in the Alambagh region of Lucknow on Monday. This incident occurred during a towing operation conducted on September 9. Representative photo (HT File)

The two accused, identified as Kishore Tripathi (48) and Manish Rawat (25), have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code related to hindering the duties of a public servant, according to Aparna Rajat Kauhsik, DCP (central).

In an effort to regulate traffic and discourage unauthorized parking on the city’s roads, the Lucknow Traffic Police initiated a towing campaign on July 24. Initially, 11 areas in the city were designated as no-parking zones. Subsequently, due to the campaign’s success, on August 25, the traffic department expanded the list to include eight additional areas, bringing the total number of no-parking zones in the city to 18.

The complaint was filed by head constable Ashok Upadhaya, who serves on the Traffic line. He reported that on the evening of September 9, he and other officers from the Alambagh police station were dispatched to tow a vehicle that had been improperly parked in the LD police outpost area, which is designated as a no-parking zone.

“Despite repeated announcements, the vehicle’s owner did not appear. Consequently, the vehicle was towed. However, while the tow truck had only moved a short distance, another car overtook it. Six to seven individuals emerged from the second vehicle, began hurling insults, and even threatened me,” constable Upadhaya stated in his complaint.

“This confrontation continued several times, and eventually, the individual reached the LD crossing and retrieved their car by paying the requisite penalty,” he added.

