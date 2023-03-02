Home / Cities / Others / Two held for gangrape of Dalit woman, two others absconding

Two held for gangrape of Dalit woman, two others absconding

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Mar 02, 2023 12:39 AM IST



District police on Wednesday arrested two men for allegedly raping a Dalit woman, under Gulharia police station of the district.

(Pic for representation)
On Tuesday, the victim woman had reached the Janta Darshan event of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and following the directions of the CM, police registered case under section 376, 392 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, said officials aware of the matter.

Police station incharge Gulharia Manoj Pandey confirmed that the accused identified as Dheeraj Kumar and Sujeet Nishad had been arrested and police have intensified search for other two accused in the case.

In her application, the 27-year-old Dalit woman stated that in the night on February 26, four men of her village knocked at her house and as she opened the door, the accused overpowered her at knifepoint and dragged her to a field where they outraged her modesty.

According to the victim, she was hesitant to inform the police but one of her friends encouraged her and so she handed over the complaint to Gulharia police station incharge on February 27, but the police took no action.

Later she reached the Janta Darshan event on Tuesday, and after CM’s directives, the police took action.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
