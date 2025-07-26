Two held in Badaun for placing stones on railway track for reel

Two youths were arrested in Badaun for placing stones on railway tracks to record a video reel. The incident took place on the Bareilly-Kasganj rail route and caused minor damage to a passenger train engine and it could have led to a serious accident, said officials on Friday. The accused in police custody (HT PHOTO)

The incident occurred on July 1 between Bithroi and Manpur Nagaria railway stations, where stones were intentionally placed on the tracks. As the Lalkuan Junction Passenger train was travelling from Kasganj to Bareilly, its engine hit the stones. The impact bent the engine’s cattle guard, but no major accident occurred, they informed.

Following the incident, the train pilot immediately informed the Government Railway Police (GRP). A case was registered under the Railway Act against unknown people. GRP Badaun Post Commander Ram Pratap Singh led the investigation, during which two residents of Ward 3 in Kachhla — Mejuddin Miyan and Mujer Miyan — were identified as being involved.

“Both accused were arrested by the GRP on Thursday,” the officer said. “During questioning, they admitted to placing the stones to shoot a reel for social media. They claimed they did not intend to cause harm, but the train arrived earlier than expected and hit the small stones. Realising the seriousness of what they had done, they fled the scene immediately.”

After their arrest, the accused were produced before the Railway Court, which ordered their judicial custody. They were sent to jail pending further legal proceedings.