Two held with fake foreign cigarettes worth 5.90 crore

A joint team of Special Operations Group and Tharwai police arrested two persons with a truck loaded with fake foreign cigarettes worth ₹5.90 crore. Questioning the accused revealed that fake cigarettes in the name of a popular foreign brand was being manufactured and supplied by a gang based in Bihar.

SP trans-Ganga Abhishek Agarwal said acting on a tip off, the police team intercepted a truck on the highway on Wednesday. The truck was found loaded with cartons of fake cigarettes of Paris brand. The estimated cost of the cigarettes is ₹5.90 crore in the market.

The two persons arrested were identified as Satyanarayan and Allahnabi of Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. They told police that Paris is a popular brand of Indonesia and Malaysia. These fake cigarettes are manufactured in Muzzaffarpur district of Bihar and then supplied to Andhra Pradesh and other states where they are in demand.

An FIR has been lodged against the two accused at Tharwai police station, SP added.