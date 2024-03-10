Two lawyers assaulted, 1 dragged for 50 metres over parking dispute

Two lawyers were allegedly assaulted and a car was driven for several metres with one of them hanging from the bonnet, following an argument over parking, police said on Sunday. Investigators said the incident occurred at about 7.30pm on Thursday, when both the lawyers -- Kavita Chauhan and Atul Saubhri were leaving the court with other colleagues from gate number seven. (Representational Image)

The incident took place outside the Gurugram civil court premises, they said.

The suspect had parked his Honda Amaze near the entrance and his relatives were in a cab which was parked right outside the court entrance causing a traffic jam.

They said that Chauhan had asked the cab driver to move ahead so that she could take her car to the main road.

A senior police officer aware of the matter said, the owner of the Amaze stepped out of his car and started abusing Chauhan. “A heated altercation took place between the duo and he returned to his car after pushing her. Saubhri clicked pictures and made a video of the suspect and his car registration number,” he said.

The officer said that the suspect was infuriated and attempted to snatch Saubhri’s mobile phone after returning. “Later, the suspect assaulted Saubhri and attempted to flee. In the meantime, the suspect had rung up his associate who also reached the spot,” he said.

According to the police, the suspect and his associate got inside their car and tried to run over the two lawyers. However, someone pulled Chauhan back but Saubhri was hit and was dragged for almost 50 metres on the bonnet of the car.

Saubhri saved himself by somehow managing to jump away from the moving car. Later, other lawyers rushed him to a private hospital. However, at least three suspects reached the hospital too and fled after threatening Saubhri and telling him not to approach the police.

Shivaji Nagar station house officer, Inspector Sandeep Sharma, said that the suspects involved in assaulting and threatening the lawyers had been identified. “They will be arrested soon,” he said.

Based on Saubhri’s complaint, an FIR was registered under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at Shivaji Nagar police station.