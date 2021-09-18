Two mandi secretaries in Karnal suspended over illegal irregularities in records

The chief administrator of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has suspended two mandi secretaries of Karnal district for alleged irregularities in the records of the arrival of paddy in the mandis.

As per information, Karnal market committee secretary Hakikat Rai has been suspended on report submitted by ZMEO of Hisar HSAM board, based on an inspection of the grain market, as there were of huge discrepancies as the arrival of PUSA 1509 paddy variety was allegedly shown less than the actual arrival was more.

Secretary of the Taraori market committee Mohit Beri was suspended on report submitted by the Karnal DMEO for not deploying employees on gates for the record of the arrival of paddy in the mandi even after the instruction given by the department.

As per information, CA Vinay Singh had himself inspected the grain market two days back and found the discrepancies.

HSAMB zonal administrator Gagandeep Singh has confirmed the suspensions and said there are strict instructions to maintain the records of every produce coming into the mandis.