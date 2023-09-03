Meghalaya science teacher, motor mechanic inspector among national awardees

Of the 75 teachers across the country who will be conferred with the National Teachers’ Award on September 5th in New Delhi, two are from Meghalaya. President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers’ Award 2023 to 75 selected Awardees on November 5

Madhav Singh, a science teacher at Alpha English HS School, will be sharing the dias with Timothy Jones Dhar, a motor vehicle teacher at ITI Shillong.

Born on October 3rd, 1977, to Sidheswar Singh and Champa Devi in Nongpoh, Madhav pursued his education in Ri-Bhoi and made his life better by following it further. He qualified in M.Sc (Botany), B. Ed and is about to finish his LLB Course.

Speaking to HT, Madhav said he was humbled by the acknowledgement and that his whole intent was to be of service.

“When Meghalaya got its own state, my father chose to stay back in the land he grew up in. He told me to help and serve our people in the best way we can. I’m doing that and I will continue to do so,” Madhav said.

Dhar is another teacher of repute who has been acknowledged. Having struggled to better his skills with some of the finest motor mechanic workshops in Shillong, he didn’t get training except by hard labour by working in local garages.

He was a Mechanic Motor Vehicle in Jowai, West Jaintia Hills in 1998. He has now been posted as a Mechanic Motor Vehicle Inspector at Shillong Industrial Training Institute since 2013.

“I am totally surprised at the recognition. I am just trying to do my job because motor mechanics is something that is not easy to understand. I just pray that I will continue to have the opportunity to serve and teach,” Dhar told HT.

Every year, India celebrates 5th September, the birth anniversary of India’s former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers’ Day.

