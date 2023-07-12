Odisha: 2 held for allegedly consuming half-burnt dead body during cremation

Two men accused of cannibalism were arrested on Tuesday after locals found them eating half-burnt human flesh from the body of the deceased while they were performing a funeral in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district, police said. (Representative Photo)

According to the police, a complaint was filed against Sundar Mohan Singh (58) and Narendra Singh (25) of Dantuni village by locals after they were allegedly spotted consuming a half-charred body at the cremation site.

“The villagers had taken the body of the deceased who died of illness to the crematorium for the funeral. While the cremation was underway, the duo took away some portion of the half-burnt body and started eating it,” said a police officer who did not wish to be named.

“They committed the act in an inebriated state. Sundar Mohan Singh, one of the accused, is a sorcerer. He did so under the influence of liquor and confessed to his actions,” said Sabjay Parida, inspector-in-charge of Badasahi police station.

The two have been charged under section 297 of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Raju Nayak, a local, said he was horrified seeing the men eating human flesh.

