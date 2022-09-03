Two men arrested for kidnapping, rape of 25-year-old woman in Bengaluru: Police
The men offered to drop her home and when she declined, forcibly took her away on one of the bikes, police added
Bengaluru: Two men were arrested in Bengaluru for gang raping a 25-year-old woman, police said on Saturday.
Police said the incident took place on Wednesday and the accused, identified as Akhilesh from Ballary district and Deepu from Hassan, were arrested on the same day based on a complaint filed by the survivor. Police said both men worked as cab drivers in the city.
The woman, in her complaint, said that on Wednesday she went to the 10th Cross in the Ejipura area of Bengaluru to see her residential site around 5 pm, and was walking towards a church when two men started following her on bikes, police said. The men offered to drop her home and when she declined, forcibly took her away on one of the bikes, police added.
“The woman was taken to an isolated place at Huskur near Electronics City, where the duo allegedly assaulted and raped her. The accused also kept her in captivity for a few hours. She escaped from them after some time and hid in the bushes the whole night. She took help from nearby residents to change her clothes and rushed to Viveknagar police station where police lodged an FIR,” said a police officer.
Police said DCP (central), Srinivas Gowda R, formed a team headed by inspector K Kantharaj to arrest the accused. The police team traced the duo in Bengaluru’s outskirts and nabbed them the same day, they added.
Police said the accused have been booked under sections 376 (rape), 346 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnap) of the Indian Penal Code and were on Friday presented before the magistrate, which remanded them to 14 days of judicial custody.
